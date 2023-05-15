A four-hectare forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park that started on Sunday (May 14) is out of control according to BC Wildfire Service. /BC Wildfire Service Screenshot

A four-hectare forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park that started on Sunday (May 14) is out of control according to BC Wildfire Service. /BC Wildfire Service Screenshot

Forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park still spreading

Fire discorvered on Sunday afternoon continues to spread, according to BC Wildfire Service

A forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park is out out of control, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The fire was discovered on Sunday (May 14) afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. and is four hectares in size. The suspected cause of the fire was human activity.

As of the last update on Sunday evening, the fire continues to spread.

Davis Lake Park is located to the northeast of Mission and 18 km north from Lougheed Highway on Sylvester Road.

More to come.

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Several heat records broken over weekend as B.C. gripped by heat, fire, flood risk
Next story
Trudeau to visit Edmonton, meet with CAF personnel assisting with wildfires

Just Posted

Unseasonably hot temperatures are expected to continue throughout the Lower Mainland this week after a weekend that broke temperature records in Abbotsford, West Vancouver, Agassiz, Hope and Pitt Meadows. (Black Press Media file photo)
High temperatures to continue after record-setting weekend for Lower Mainland

A four-hectare forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park that started on Sunday (May 14) is out of control according to BC Wildfire Service. /BC Wildfire Service Screenshot
Forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park still spreading

RCMP file photo (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
Collision involving motorbike causes delays on Coquihalla

A vacant house on Reece Avenue in Chilliwack went up in flames for the second time in less than seven months. (Mark Smith)
UPDATE: Chilliwack Fire Department tackles several early-morning blazes throughout downtown core