Forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park still spreading

Fire discorvered on Sunday afternoon continues to spread, according to BC Wildfire Service

A four-hectare forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park that started on Sunday (May 14) is out of control according to BC Wildfire Service. /BC Wildfire Service Screenshot

A forest fire near Davis Lake Provincial Park is out out of control, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The fire was discovered on Sunday (May 14) afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. and is four hectares in size. The suspected cause of the fire was human activity.

As of the last update on Sunday evening, the fire continues to spread.

Davis Lake Park is located to the northeast of Mission and 18 km north from Lougheed Highway on Sylvester Road.

More to come.

