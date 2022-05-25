Dash-cam footage released by the Abbotsford Police Department shows two drivers speeding along McCallum Road on June 4, 2021. (Screengrab from video)

Dash-cam footage released by the Abbotsford Police Department shows two drivers speeding along McCallum Road on June 4, 2021. (Screengrab from video)

Footage released of 2 drivers going 97 km/h over speed limit in Abbotsford

Pair pleaded guilty this month to incident from a year ago, both fined $1,000

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has released dash-cam footage of an incident almost a year ago in which two drivers reached speeds of 147 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The video, posted Wednesday (May 25) on the APD’s social media channels, indicates that the incident occurred at about 8 p.m. on June 4, 2021 as the drivers were travelling south on McCallum Road.

The footage starts just before Bevan Avenue, after both drivers had passed an unmarked police vehicle, but thought they got away with speeding.

ALSO SEE: 20-year-old drives over 200 km/h on highway in Abbotsford, blows engine, gets mom’s car impounded

“One driver states to the other: ‘That black SUV at the light is 100 per cent a cop. He’s got the antenna on the back,’ ” the video states.

The footage shows the driver with the dash cam driving ahead of the other vehicle, which then passes him. They reached speeds of 147 km/h, the video states.

The two cars sped through the intersection at Marshall Road, but were spotted by patrol and traffic officers.

The drivers, both in their 20s, were arrested for dangerous driving. They each pleaded guilty on May 18 of this year to driving without due care and attention and were each issued $1,000 fines, the video indicates.

ALSO SEE: Two Abbotsford drivers have cars impounded for going 60 k/h over speed limit

Policespeed limits

Previous story
Manure dumped at Premier John Horgan’s Langford office
Next story
Reality TV’s Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case

Just Posted

Dash-cam footage released by the Abbotsford Police Department shows two drivers speeding along McCallum Road on June 4, 2021. (Screengrab from video)
Footage released of 2 drivers going 97 km/h over speed limit in Abbotsford

Davis Graham, aka Pencil Fingerz, donated this original painting to B.C. Emergency Health Services. (Submitted by BCEHS)
Former Chilliwack artist ‘Pencil Fingerz’ donates painting to honour B.C. paramedics

The Village Classic Car Show on June 25, 2017. A vintage market will take place along a section of Main Street during this year’s car show. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Vintage market part of this year’s Village Classic Car Show in Chilliwack

Explore using a wide variety of materials to create a unique work of art in a mixed media class. (Submitted)
Chilliwack Cultural Centre announces lineup of summer arts classes