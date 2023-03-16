Science Café takes on food sustainability on afternoon of March 22 at Chilliwack campus of the University of the Fraser Valley. (Darren MacDonald/ UFV file)

Food sustainability going under the microscope at UFV Chilliwack for special event

‘Science café’ will see 3 faculty tackle food sustainability topic on the afternoon of March 22

Climate change with its heat domes, floods, drought, global warming, and rising prices is impacting food security both locally and globally.

The topic of food sustainability is going under the microscope at a science café event on the afternoon of March 22 on the UFV Chilliwack campus.

Since the Fraser Valley is the heart of agriculture in B.C., faculty from the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) will be tackling the very real concerns over the future of food production — even in the face of local bumper crops.

“Science cafés” at UFV focus on current events in science, and are presented in layperson’s language.

Three UFV faculty members will be speaking.

Professor Alan Reid of UFV biology specializes in Indigenous plant use in B.C. He was co-designer of the Indigenous-themed Reconciliation Shakespeare Garden on the Chilliwack campus and the Pollinator Garden on the Abbotsford campus.

Professor Lauren Erland of UFV Agriculture is director of the Berry Horticulture Research and Innovation lab. Her research interests include understanding climate change and plant growth resilience.

Professor Michelle Superle of UFV English supports innovative interdisciplinary research in food security and sovereignty, including Dig for Your Rights, a program that uses the educational potential of picture books to engage children in problem-based learning around food security and sovereignty.

Librarian Martin Warkentin, who is the agriculture liaison for the UFV library, will be the moderator.

The event will feature coffee and cookies and ice-breaker trivia, presentations from each of the speakers, a question-and-answer session, and door prizes.

UFV Chilliwack campus is at 45190 Caen Avenue. The library is on the first floor of Building A.

The special science café on food sustainability is Wednesday, March 22 at 1:30 p.m. as part of the March for Sustainability series of events at UFV. Admission is free and the public is welcome.

Food

