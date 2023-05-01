Flooding prompts state of local emergency in Cache Creek

Cache Creek overflows the culvert at Quartz Road on the evening of April 29. (Photo credit: Sheila Olson) Cache Creek overflowed the culvert at Quartz Road on the evening of April 29, prompting the village to declare a State of Local Emergency and place one property east of the site (pictured) on evacuation order. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) Cache Creek overflowed the culvert at Quartz Road on the evening of April 29, prompting the village to declare a State of Local Emergency and place one property east of the site on evacuation order. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) Cache Creek overflowed the culvert at Quartz Road on the evening of April 29, prompting the village to declare a State of Local Emergency and place one property east of the site on evacuation order. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Flooding prompted the Village of Cache Creek to declare a State of Local Emergency on Sunday (April 30), after a sudden rise in temperature in the Southern Interior led to faster snowmelt rates and caused Cache Creek to overflow at the Quartz Road culvert on April 29, leading to flooding in the downtown area.

The village has also issued an evacuation order for one property on the Trans-Canada Highway east of town which borders Cache Creek. As of May 1, no other properties were under evacuation order or alert.

This is the fifth year since 2015 that Cache Creek has dealt with flooding in the creek, thew Bonaparte River, or both. In 2015 an unusually heavy rainfall prompted flooding that caused millions of dollars in damage, while in 2017, 2018, and 2020 the village endured flooding during the spring freshet. The 2017 flood also took the life of Cache Creek fire chief Clayton Cassidy, who was swept away by floodwater while inspecting a bridge over the creek.

After a relatively cool April, temperatures increased dramatically throughout the region at the end of the month. On April 29, the Cache Creek area hit 31.2 C, the highest temperature ever recorded there on that date (the previous April 29 high was 28.9 C, set in 1957). Environment Canada is forecasting that temperatures in the area throughout the week of May 1 will be in the region of 25 C to 30 C, well above the average seasonal high of 19 C.

Nineteen B.C. communities hit new high temperatures for April 29, including Clinton (24.5 C; previous high of 21.1 C set in 1979), Kamloops (31.6 C), Lytton (30.7 C), and Merritt (29 C).

The River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the Lower Thompson area due to the increase in temperatures. In an updated bulletin on Sunday morning (April 30) it said that the areas of concern included Skeetchestn, Cache Creek and the surrounding area, Deadman River, Criss Creek, and the Bonaparte River.

“A strong upper ridge that brought hot temperatures across the province is breaking down,” the bulletin noted. “An upper low is expected to bring unsettled weather and showers [Sunday], particularly for the South Interior.

“Another period of warmer temperatures is expected next week, with well above average temperatures expected.”

Saw a rise Sunday night, were good on Sunday, went over a couple of times but not like Saturday, typically peaks at 1 a.m., had monitoring in place until then and everything seemed good

On Thursday morning April 27 made the call to put up Hesco baskets and close road, had already ordered them as a proactive step, pretty big step as a lot of clean-up, changed the set-up, some lessons learned but overall a positive change, will have much less recovery afterwards, third time used Hesco baskets outside fire hall to safeguard it

Key messaging trying to communicate to people is stay away from the water, people see how far away from the water we are but we’ve seen how horrible it is and what can happen, be safe, be far away, don’t go near water by yourself, things can be replaced but people can’t

First night had bigger flooding event this year had a lot of issues with people going right up to side of waterway, just not safe

Two-person rule, anytime we’re doing anything and we enclourage others to do the same, people want to see it and take pictures and videos, I get it, but biggest thing is be safe while you’re doing it

SOLE in place because have to have that to have legal power to issue evacuation alerts and orders, fire department and police can do tactical evacuations but we need that SOLE

Residents have been doing a phenomenal job over the years to mitigate disaster, numbers we’re seeing very similar to 2020 which was a mess, it shows that epople are adapting and understanding sitruations and doing what needs to be done, we’re seeing steps are being taken, residents are realizing this isn’t a one-time thing anymore

Previous council had looked at very high-level report for solutions, Quartz Road had biggest price tag for bridge, would like to see no culverts, instead have spans or arches, other two culverts our responsibility hope in near future to have a path forward and get tangible answers for that corridor, look at solutions that preserve access for residents

Concern about people near rivers

Not expected at all, hot temperatures caught us a little bit by surprise, filling up and overflow at Quartz Road anticipated by admin and PW had gabions in place before culvert overflowed kept water in channel

Coluncil needs to address permanent fix for Quartz Road either larger culvert or a bridge so don’t wind up having this situation occurring on regular basis from 2015 to present don’t want to see keep happening

Mpdestly concerned but remain optimnistic, not seeing significant rainfall predicted in next few days, with amountof water coming down CC right now can’t see that continuing ovcer long run, snow up in hills Kelly Debert has ridden up there says a lot of snow, has to be depleting supply of water coming down

Over next few months have to come up with a permanent solution

