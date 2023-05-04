Highway 3 is closed at both the Bombi Pass and from Salmo to Creston. File photo

Highway 3 is closed at both the Bombi Pass and from Salmo to Creston. File photo

Flooding, mudslide closes Highway 3 in two Kootenay locations

Closures on Highway 3 at Castlegar and between Salmo and Creston

Highway 3 is closed in both directions about 15 km east of Castlegar in the Bombi Pass. Drive BC says the closure is due to flooding. An assessment is in progress, an update is expected at noon.

Highway 3 is also closed in both directions for 66 km through the Kootenay Pass due to a mudslide. A closure is in effect from the junction with Highway 6NS to Hood Road just outside of Creston. An assessment is in progress and an update is expected at 11 a.m.

A detour is available via Kootenay Lake ferry, but drivers should expect sailing delays due to congestion.

Yesterday, the flood risk level across the Regional District of Central Kootenay was upgraded to a flood watch as snowmelt increases and rain is forecasted for Thursday night and Friday.

Meanwhile, an evacuation alert for the community of Vallican in the Slocan Valley was expanded.

More to come …


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Floods 2021

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
The Monster inflatable obstacle course coming to Abbotsford
Next story
Chilliwack Chamber calls on labour minister to take action to end transit strike

Just Posted

Abbotsford Centre is participating in Live Nation’s Concert Week, which features $25 all-in tickets for select concerts. (Facebook photo)
Two concerts at Abbotsford Centre part of Live Nation’s Concert Week $25 ticket discount

More than 100 people showed up for a transit rally at Chilliwack’s Five Corners on April 12, 2023 in support of striking CUPE 561 workers. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack Chamber calls on labour minister to take action to end transit strike

Alina Durham holds a photo of her daughter Shaelene Bell in her home on Jan. 12, 2023. Bell went missing on Jan. 30, 2021 and her body was found on June 2, 2021 in the Fraser River near Coquitlam. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack mother seeking adult Amber Alert says she’s not giving up

A member of the RCMP’s ERT team talks on the phone after an officer’s vehicle crashed into a dump truck on Highway 1 en route to a weapons call in Chilliwack on May 3, 2023. (Curtis Kreklau photo)
VIDEO: Member of RCMP’s Emergency Response Team crashes SUV on Highway 1 in Langley