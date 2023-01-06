PHOTOS: Boulder larger than a car closes Hope road after rockslide

Hope RCMP and the District of Hope were both on the scene after a 12 ton rock struck Richmond Hill Road. (Bob Clarke/District of Hope)Hope RCMP and the District of Hope were both on the scene after a 12 ton rock struck Richmond Hill Road. (Bob Clarke/District of Hope)
(Bob Clarke/District of Hope)(Bob Clarke/District of Hope)
(Bob Clarke/District of Hope)(Bob Clarke/District of Hope)
(Hope RCMP)(Hope RCMP)
(Hope RCMP)(Hope RCMP)
(Hope RCMP)(Hope RCMP)
(Hope RCMP)(Hope RCMP)
(Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin/Hope RCMP)(Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin/Hope RCMP)
(Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin/Hope RCMP)(Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin/Hope RCMP)

As of this morning (Jan. 6), Flood Hope Road at Richmond Hill still remains closed.

Yesterday (Jan. 5), at approximately 11:20 a.m, a 12-tonne rock fell off the side of the hill, falling 400 feet to strike the road. The impact left a hole in the asphalt measuring roughly one foot by five feet.

Both the Hope RCMP and the District of Hope were on scene to assess the situation and start clearing away the rock, which broke into pieces upon impact.

No injuries were reported though witnesses saw a car get hit by part of the rock before carrying on.

“Please stay off Richmond Hill for the next couple of hours. It just makes our job a little bit easier, and a little less stressful, when we’re not trying to try to turn people around all the time,” says Bob Clarke, operations manager for the district.

Clarke anticipated that the road would be closed for the next three to four hours while they waited for a geotech assessment. The rockslide is believed to be caused by a freeze-thaw cycle, a process where water gets in behind the rock, or in between the cracks and crevices. The water freezes and expands. It holds the rock in place while it’s frozen, but makes it unstable once it thaws out.

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsHopeRoad conditions

Previous story
B.C. yet to see post-holidays spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations: health minister
Next story
Surrey Mayor warns 55% property tax hike coming if Farnworth gives Surrey Police Service thumbs up

Just Posted

It's time for the 2023 A-List Readers Choice Awards contest recognizing Chilliwack's outstanding organizations, businesses and individuals. (Chilliwack Progress)
Time to pick your favourite Chilliwack organizations, businesses and individuals

A house for sale sign in Garrison Crossing in Chilliwack on Nov. 6, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack real estate market sees increase in strata home values

Police were on scene at an apartment building in the 9200 block of Mary Street in Chilliwack on March 2, 2020 for the takedown of a suspect. (Screengrab from video by 1st Due Media)
No charges for Abbotsford officer who fired beanbag gun at suspect during Chilliwack arrest

The UFV Cascades women’s volleyball and women’s basketball teams will be televised on Telus Optik TV next month.
UFV Cascades women’s volleyball, women’s basketball teams appearing on Telus Optik TV next month