FIRST TIME: 2022 PNE Prize Home ready for occupancy in Langley

Tickets are on sale for this year’s PNE Prize Home, which – for the first time ever – is located in Langley. It will be open for tours in the Willoughby neighbourhood starting in June. (PNE/Special to Langley Advance Times) Tickets are on sale for this year’s PNE Prize Home, which – for the first time ever – is located in Langley. It will be open for tours in the Willoughby neighbourhood starting in June. (PNE/Special to Langley Advance Times) Tickets are on sale for this year’s PNE Prize Home, which – for the first time ever – is located in Langley. It will be open for tours in the Willoughby neighbourhood starting in June. (PNE/Special to Langley Advance Times) Tickets are on sale for this year’s PNE Prize Home, which – for the first time ever – is located in Langley. It will be open for tours in the Willoughby neighbourhood starting in June. (PNE/Special to Langley Advance Times) Tickets are on sale for this year’s PNE Prize Home, which – for the first time ever – is located in Langley. It will be open for tours in the Willoughby neighbourhood starting in June. (PNE/Special to Langley Advance Times) Tickets are on sale for this year’s PNE Prize Home, which – for the first time ever – is located in Langley. It will be open for tours in the Willoughby neighbourhood starting in June. (PNE/Special to Langley Advance Times) Tickets are on sale for this year’s PNE Prize Home, which – for the first time ever – is located in Langley. It will be open for tours in the Willoughby neighbourhood starting in June. (PNE/Special to Langley Advance Times) Tickets are on sale for this year’s PNE Prize Home, which – for the first time ever – is located in Langley. It will be open for tours in the Willoughby neighbourhood starting in June. (PNE/Special to Langley Advance Times) Tickets are on sale for this year’s PNE Prize Home, which – for the first time ever – is located in Langley. It will be open for tours in the Willoughby neighbourhood starting in June. (PNE/Special to Langley Advance Times) Tickets are on sale for this year’s PNE Prize Home, which – for the first time ever – is located in Langley. It will be open for tours in the Willoughby neighbourhood starting in June. (PNE/Special to Langley Advance Times) Tickets are on sale for this year’s PNE Prize Home, which – for the first time ever – is located in Langley. It will be open for tours in the Willoughby neighbourhood starting in June. (PNE/Special to Langley Advance Times) Tickets are on sale for this year’s PNE Prize Home, which – for the first time ever – is located in Langley. It will be open for tours in the Willoughby neighbourhood starting in June. (PNE/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley will be the home of this year’s PNE Prize Home, and that’s a first.

Langley builders and designers have often, through the years, been involved in constructing and decorating the coveted prize home. As will another local builder this year.

But this is the first time the fully-furnished new home will be be permanently located in Langley, in the Willoughby area.

The announcement was made today (Monday, May 9), just a few hours ahead of the fair’s CEO touring the new residence already prebuilt at 19622 73C Ave.

It’s a 3,408-sq.-ft. lavish living space spanning three levels. It offers three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, plus a media room. And in another PNE Prize Home first, the home features a one-bedroom, one-bathroom legal basement suite, said PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance.

“We are very excited to bring the iconic PNE Prize Home to beautiful Langley,” Ballance said.

“Over the course of the 88 years of the PNE Prize Home program the home has gone to communities throughout the province – from Vancouver and across the Lower Mainland to the Sunshine Coast and the B.C. Interior, but this is the first time it has been located in Langley,” she elaborated.

For the second year in a row the home is prebuilt, so it will be available for public tours at its Langley location starting this summer, rather than on site at the fairgrounds.

CLICK HERE FOR VIRTUAL TOUR

The home is described as a luxurious, fully furnished Craftsman dream home with Tuscan-inspired interior accents built by Wesmont Homes.

“We are very happy to have been selected as the latest in a long line of esteemed PNE Prize Home builders,” said Sean Tilstra of Wesmont Homes.

“We are a proud family-owned, Langley-based company who has always placed the highest importance on quality craftsmanship. To have been selected to build the PNE Prize Home is an honour for a multi-generational BC family business.”

The total value of the PNE grand prize package is $2.4 million.

The home includes climate-friendly features such as an EV charger, 12 solar panels measuring 4.08kW, triple pane windows, and an all-electric heat pump system to heat and cool the space.

The legal basement suite is, Ballance said, what they’ve heard through the years from fair guests is a highly desirable feature.

The home will be open for tours between June 11 and July 24 (Saturdays and Sundays only: from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)Free tour tickets will be available through TicketLeader in early June.

In the meantime, tickets for the PNE prize package are now on sale. This year’s lottery will feature three ticket options, including bundles of two tickets for $30, six tickets for $60, and 15 tickets for $125.

PNE Prize Home tickets are available online at pneprizehome.ca or via phone at 604-678-4663 or toll free at 1-877-946-4663. The call centre is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to the grand prize package, ticket purchasers have the chance to win 1-of-5 vehicles from Chevrolet, $100,000 in total cash prizes, a Sport Trek Travel Trailer from Woody’s RV World, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle or two Harley-Davidson electric bicycles from Trev Deeley Motorcycles, a $50,000 Yaletown Interiors gift certificate, and a hot tub package from Beachcomber Hot Tubs Group.

Six bonus draws will take place before throughout the summer, with ticket purchasers eligible to win additional cash prizes and a $5,000 Canadian getaway package. The online/phone ticket purchase deadline for the first early bird draw is June 6.

The PNE, held at Hastings Park in Vancouver, runs Aug. 20 to Sept. 5.

.

BusinessFestivalLangley