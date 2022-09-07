Student-decorated road safety cards given out on Sept. 6, 2022, urging drivers to ‘Think of me. Please, slow down.’ (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

Student-decorated road safety cards given out on Sept. 6, 2022, urging drivers to ‘Think of me. Please, slow down.’ (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

First day of school had police, volunteers checking speeds in Chilliwack

It’s a visual reminder that speed limit reverts to 30 km/hour 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in school zones

The first day of school in Chilliwack saw local RCMP officers and Speed Watch volunteers working in tandem to slow down traffic in front of Bernard Elementary School.

It’s a visual reminder for the public when they see the speed board clocking their speeds that the speed limit reverts to 30 kilometres per hour from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Chilliwack school zones.

Speed Watch volunteers Tianna Duval, Chirag Soni and Uiseong Park were working the speed board and monitoring speeds, as officers including Const. Michael Sabulsky.

RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said Chilliwack drivers need to pay extra attention as they approach school buses now that schools are back in session. Some may need a refresher that they’re required to stop when the stop sign is extended.

“On average in the City of Chilliwack we receive 10 reports of motorists failing to stop for the extended arms of stop signs on school buses. It’s obviously a huge concern for the safety of our children,” Vrolyk said.

As officers checked the speeds of passing motorists in the Bernard school zone with the speed gun, those going above the limit were pulled over on a side street by Sgt. Vrolyk for a little chat and a reminder.

Some motorists received road safety cards that were hand-decorated by the school’s students with the timely reminder, “Think of me, please, slow down!”

RELATED: School is back in session so slow down

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Federal cabinet ministers will focus on economy during retreat: LeBlanc
Next story
British man pleads guilty to UK murder of B.C. teen

Just Posted

Christine Denham was killed in a house in downtown Chilliwack on Feb. 26, 2019. Shane Travis Hughes pleaded guilty to manslaughter in BC Supreme Court on Sept. 7, 2022. (Submitted)
BREAKING: Man who killed partner with shotgun in downtown Chilliwack pleads guilty in BC Supreme Court

Chilliwack RCMP is investigating a stabbing involving teenagers from Labour Day in a remote location off Chilliwack Lake Road, and Liumchen Forest Service Road. (Google Maps)
2 teens arrested by Chilliwack RCMP in connection with Chilliwack River Valley stabbings

RCMP Safety Bear greeting students outside Bernard Elementary School as officers work the speed gun, and Speed Watch volunteers monitor speed board on Sept. 6, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
First day of school had police, volunteers checking speeds in Chilliwack

Jeff Shields is running again for a seat on council. (Jeff Shields re-election campaign) Jeff Shields is running again for a seat on council. (Jeff Shields re-election campaign)
Jeff Shields standing for re-election with fiscal responsibility as a priority

Pop-up banner image