First day of school had police, volunteers checking speeds in Chilliwack

It’s a visual reminder that speed limit reverts to 30 km/hour 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in school zones

Student-decorated road safety cards given out on Sept. 6, 2022, urging drivers to ‘Think of me. Please, slow down.’ (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

The first day of school in Chilliwack saw local RCMP officers and Speed Watch volunteers working in tandem to slow down traffic in front of Bernard Elementary School.

It’s a visual reminder for the public when they see the speed board clocking their speeds that the speed limit reverts to 30 kilometres per hour from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Chilliwack school zones.

Speed Watch volunteers Tianna Duval, Chirag Soni and Uiseong Park were working the speed board and monitoring speeds, as officers including Const. Michael Sabulsky.

RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said Chilliwack drivers need to pay extra attention as they approach school buses now that schools are back in session. Some may need a refresher that they’re required to stop when the stop sign is extended.

“On average in the City of Chilliwack we receive 10 reports of motorists failing to stop for the extended arms of stop signs on school buses. It’s obviously a huge concern for the safety of our children,” Vrolyk said.

As officers checked the speeds of passing motorists in the Bernard school zone with the speed gun, those going above the limit were pulled over on a side street by Sgt. Vrolyk for a little chat and a reminder.

Some motorists received road safety cards that were hand-decorated by the school’s students with the timely reminder, “Think of me, please, slow down!”

