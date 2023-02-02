One person has reportedly died in a mobile trailer fire that broke out early January in Hope. (Google Maps)

Firefighters discover human remains following trailer fire in Hope

Fire department says person was said to be home in the evening prior to early-morning blaze

One person has reportedly died in a mobile trailer fire that broke out early January in Hope.

Hope Fire Department has confirmed that on Jan. 9, early in the morning, they responded to a report of a fire on Laidlaw Road. Nine firefighters arrived to the scene. They later discovered human remains at the scene.

“The occupant was reported to be at home earlier that evening,” said Fire Chief Thomas Cameron via email. “It is unknown if smoke alarms were present and operating at the time of the fire.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The Standard has reached out to the BC Coroners Office.



