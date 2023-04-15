The Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a car fire on Alpine Crescent in Promontory on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Katlyn Carter/ Promontory Community Facebook page)

Firefighters called to Alpine Crescent after car goes up in flames in Chilliwack garage

Fire happened around 4:15 p.m. at residential house on Promontory

The Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a car fire at a house on Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:15 p.m. on April 15 for reports of a car on fire in the garage of a house on Alpine Crescent in Promontory Heights.

When crews arrived on scene they reported that it was a “working fire” and that it was contained to the garage and the house was not on fire.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

 

