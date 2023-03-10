UPDATE w/PHOTOS: Firefighters battle 2nd blaze at Second Avenue home in Chilliwack

Firefighters were on scene at a blaze in a vacant house on Second Avenue in Chilliwack on Friday, March 10, 2023. It was the second fire at the house in less than two weeks. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Firefighters were on scene at a blaze in a vacant house on Second Avenue in Chilliwack on Friday, March 10, 2023. It was the second fire at the house in less than two weeks. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Firefighters were on scene at a blaze in a vacant house on Second Avenue in Chilliwack on Friday, March 10, 2023. It was the second fire at the house in less than two weeks. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Firefighters were on scene at a blaze in a vacant house on Second Avenue in Chilliwack on Friday, March 10, 2023. It was the second fire at the house in less than two weeks. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Firefighters were on scene at a blaze in a vacant house on Second Avenue in Chilliwack on Friday, March 10, 2023. It was the second fire at the house in less than two weeks. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Firefighters were on scene at a blaze in a vacant house on Second Avenue in Chilliwack on Friday, March 10, 2023. It was the second fire at the house in less than two weeks. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

For the second time in less than two weeks, a home on Second Avenue in Chilliwack caught fire.

Crews were dispatched to the 46000-block of Second Avenue where smoke and flames were visible from a two-storey house on Friday, March 10 around 10:30 a.m.

The residence is near Charles Street, and firefighters put out a blaze at the same location back on Feb. 28.

By 11:10 a.m., firefighters on scene reported the fire had been struck.

When the first fire happened, there were residents living there at the time, but no one was home when the fire broke out.

The house was boarded up and a fence was installed around it in the aftermath of the first fire, and crews had to open up the gate to access the blaze on March 10.

