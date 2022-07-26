Firefighters battle blaze along Chilliwack Lake Road

Smoke can be seen to the right of a stretch of road five minutes east of the Vedder bridge

Firefighters are working to contain a small fire along Chilliwack Lake Road. Turning east at the Vedder bridge, it’s a five minute drive to a stretch of road where smoke can be seen above the treetops.

The fire is on the river side of the road. A resident living in the Estates at Riverstone Heights shot video of the smoke and said there are often homeless camps in that area.

That person, who didn’t want to be named, said the smoke had been “ebbing and flowing,” but as of 2:20 p.m. it looked like the fire was nearly under control.

There is nothing currently listed on the B.C. Wildfire Service website, but any fire has the potential to quickly burn out of control with temperatures as hot as they are.

More info as it becomes available.

