Cash, firearms, drugs and ammunition were found in a brown Jeep during a routine patrol stop in Abbotsford on April 11. (Abbotsford Police photo)

Firearms, drugs and cash seized during traffic stop in Abbotsford

Police recommending several charges after plainclothes officers stopped known offender leaving house

A recent routine patrol for Abbotsford Police plainclothes officers netted a number of firearms and drug charges in one fell swoop.

The officers were patrolling the 32000 block of Mt. Waddington Ave. on April 11, at 7 p.m., when they noticed a known offender’s brown Jeep leaving a house that’s been a problem in the neighbourhood.

When they stopped the Jeep, there were four people, along with stolen property, drugs, firearms and more.

One of the occupants, a 34-year-old man, was arrested on outstanding warrants for possession of stolen property and driving offences.

A second passenger, a 43-year-old man known to police, had two firearms in plain view at his feet. During a further search of the vehicle, officers located an additional firearm, ammunition, drugs, and cash.

Police are recommending a variety of firearms and drug charges in this case.

“Each day police officers face uncertainties during traffic stops and calls for service,” said Sgt. Paul of the Abbotsford Police Department. “AbbyPD is committed to ensuring public safety on the streets of Abbotsford.”

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCrime

