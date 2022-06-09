Fire in vacant commercial building ‘deliberately set’ on Young Road: Chilliwack Fire Department

Dozens of firefighters extinguished fire that started in washroom of vacant building on June 7

A deliberately set fire in a vacant commercial building was reported in the 8400-block of Young Road on June 7, 2022. (City of Chilliwack web map)

Chilliwack Fire Department crews battled a “deliberately set” structure fire in an empty commercial building in the 8400-block of Young Road.

The call came in at about 9:25 p.m. on June 7 and Chilliwack Fire Department crews were dispatched to the vacant building on Young near Airport Road.

More than 40 firefighters responded from Halls 1,2, 4, 5 and 6 and upon arriving on scene, reported smoke coming from the roof.

”Crews established a water supply and worked quickly to enter the building. Once inside the building, crews located and extinguished the fire in the washroom,” according to the release from Chilliwack Fire officials.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

“This fire was deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators,” the release stated.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackfire