Fire destroys former Fraser Valley chicken farm

Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A fire in North Otter late Sunday night completely destroyed two large barns on 244th Street near 50th Avenue.

Eight fire vehicles battled the blaze at the site of a former chicken farm.

The call came in at 11:30 p.m and crews were on site till 3 a.m. Monday.

Crews had to run hose from a 248th Street hydrant all the way to 244th, using four inline pumper trucks along the route to boost water pressure.

An excavator was brought in to clear debris and locate hot spots.

Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

On Tuesday, a man who was waiting for his insurance adjuster to arrive told the Langley Advance Times the barns were being rented out for storage.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said several vehicles and stored exercise equipment were among the items destroyed in the blaze.

Several RVs parked nearby escaped serious damage.

No injuries were reported.

Cause of the blaze is under investigation.

READ ALSO: Catalytic converter thief scuffles with victim in Langley City

READ ALSO: Fire guts trailer near Fraser Highway

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangley

Previous story
Boat theft leads to officer-involved shooting in northwestern B.C.
Next story
B.C. to Hawaii: UBC students launching fully-autonomous sailboat on epic maiden voyage

Just Posted

Above: Kinsmen Park on Portage is seen here on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Chilliwack RCMP want to speak with two boys and one girl who were playing at Portage Park (Kinsmen Park on Portage) on the evening of Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Young witnesses sought after man threatens to assault kids in Chilliwack park

Illegally parked vehicles along Columbia Valley Highway are challenging for emergency responders. (Screenshot/Cultus Lake Fire Department)
Illegally parked cars near Cultus Lake may be towed over the long weekend

BC Lottery Corp. was the winning team at the Otter Co-op and Angry Otter golf tournament on Aug. 25. They picked a charity, BC Children’s Hospital, to receive a $10K donation from the tourney proceeds. (Bailey Ridder/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Otter Co-op purchases 25 more retail fuel locations

RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)
BREAKING: Body of missing Chehalis fisherman found on Fraser River in Chilliwack

Pop-up banner image