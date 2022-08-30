Fire destroys former Fraser Valley chicken farm

Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A fire in North Otter late Sunday night completely destroyed two large barns on 244th Street near 50th Avenue.

Eight fire vehicles battled the blaze at the site of a former chicken farm.

The call came in at 11:30 p.m and crews were on site till 3 a.m. Monday.

Crews had to run hose from a 248th Street hydrant all the way to 244th, using four inline pumper trucks along the route to boost water pressure.

An excavator was brought in to clear debris and locate hot spots.

Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

On Tuesday, a man who was waiting for his insurance adjuster to arrive told the Langley Advance Times the barns were being rented out for storage.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said several vehicles and stored exercise equipment were among the items destroyed in the blaze.

Several RVs parked nearby escaped serious damage.

No injuries were reported.

Cause of the blaze is under investigation.

