UPDATE w/PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at restaurant near Cultus Lake

Blaze happened on Vedder Mountain Road near Cultus Lake Road roundabout

A fire ripped through a commercial building on Vedder Mountain Road on Tuesday.

Chilliwack Fire Department and other crews were called to the blaze which happened some time before 3 p.m. on Oct. 25 near the Cultus Lake Road roundabout.

According to a post on social media, the building was at Munchie’s café (aka Munchikone Express) on Vedder Mountain Road and it was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Eastbound traffic on Vedder Mountain Road was backed up as a result. Traffic westbound and traffic leaving Cultus Lake was also affected.

Breaking News

 

