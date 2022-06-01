Chilliwack Fire Department.

Fire at Chilliwack track complex may have been deliberately set

Police and fire investigators are looking into a blaze that damaged a washroom

The Chilliwack Fire Department (CFD) says a small fire at the Sardis Secondary track complex Tuesday night (May 31) may have been deliberately set.

The track complex is behind Sardis Secondary in the 45000 block of South Sumas Road.

Approximately eight firefighters from hall four responded to the callout around 5:15 p.m. They arrived to find smoke coming from the washroom structure. They quickly doused the blaze with a pressurized water extinguisher.

The building suffered smoke damage and a garbage can in the men’s washroom was also damaged.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

The CFD and police are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or dial Crimestoppers anonymously 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

