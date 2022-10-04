Find your Fit Tour brings job opportunities to Chilliwack teens

At a time when businesses are struggling to find employees, Chilliwack’s Find your Fit Tour offers an opportunity.
The local version of a province-wide event happens Oct. 12 at Chilliwack Middle School, connecting young job seekers with potential employers.
“Find your Fit is a tremendous value to today’s youth,” said Leanna Kemp, Executive Director of the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce. “It allows them to explore and experience a variety of professions that may interest them as they begin planning for their future. It will allow them to see the possibilities that exist for them both in the academic/university path but also in the entrepreneurial or trades path.
“Find your Fit allows students to apply real life experiences in their career planning phase.”
Presented by the Chilliwack Economic Resource Network (CERN) and Chilliwack WorkBC Centre, Find your Fit gives youths a chance to discover Work BC’s Labour Market Information (LMI) tools and services, which are available online at workbc.ca
Organizers promise a “memorable experience for youth as they explore a selection of high-opportunity careers throughout B.C., guided by trained tour presenters. Students test out the occupational skills required to work in a range of high opportunity occupations, including careers in trades, technology, health care and more.”
A full day of activities is split into two sessions.
Local business reps are invited to showcase themselves from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., telling Grade 8 and 9 students who they are, what they do and what future job opportunities and career growth awaits.
Many of those business reps will stick around for the second session, from 3 to 7 p.m., which will be more of a traditional job fair. Employees looking to fill current job openings with young employees will be accepting applications.
The job fair is free, but organizers recommend reserving a spot at eventbrite.ca/e/find-your-fit-job-fair-tickets-429299074087?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
