Find your Fit Tour brings job opportunities to Chilliwack teens

At a time when businesses are struggling to find employees, Chilliwack’s Find your Fit Tour offers an opportunity.

The local version of a province-wide event happens Oct. 12 at Chilliwack Middle School, connecting young job seekers with potential employers.

“Find your Fit is a tremendous value to today’s youth,” said Leanna Kemp, Executive Director of the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce. “It allows them to explore and experience a variety of professions that may interest them as they begin planning for their future. It will allow them to see the possibilities that exist for them both in the academic/university path but also in the entrepreneurial or trades path.

“Find your Fit allows students to apply real life experiences in their career planning phase.”

RELATED: Sardis student wins provincial welding title

RELATED: B.C. wants to know which jobs are too dangerous for young workers

Presented by the Chilliwack Economic Resource Network (CERN) and Chilliwack WorkBC Centre, Find your Fit gives youths a chance to discover Work BC’s Labour Market Information (LMI) tools and services, which are available online at workbc.ca

Organizers promise a “memorable experience for youth as they explore a selection of high-opportunity careers throughout B.C., guided by trained tour presenters. Students test out the occupational skills required to work in a range of high opportunity occupations, including careers in trades, technology, health care and more.”

A full day of activities is split into two sessions.

Local business reps are invited to showcase themselves from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., telling Grade 8 and 9 students who they are, what they do and what future job opportunities and career growth awaits.

Many of those business reps will stick around for the second session, from 3 to 7 p.m., which will be more of a traditional job fair. Employees looking to fill current job openings with young employees will be accepting applications.

The job fair is free, but organizers recommend reserving a spot at eventbrite.ca/e/find-your-fit-job-fair-tickets-429299074087?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackJobs and Careers