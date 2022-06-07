Final paving getting underway on Vedder Road widening project in Chilliwack

Turnaround spots between Watson and Thomas Road, as well as Wren Road to help with driveway access

Chilliwack motorists should prepare for delays as crews started preparing Vedder Road for paving between Watson and Wren this week.

It marks the final stages of the mammoth Vedder Road widening project by Eurovia BC, and work should continue until June 21. The goal of the ambitious road widening was reducing traffic chokepoints on Chilliwack’s major north-south corridor.

A city paving update explains there are changes to driveway access, with right-turn in, and right-turn out only.

Two-way traffic will be maintained during the work, with curb lanes to remain open, while the centre lanes will be closed.

“Turnaround points between Watson and Thomas Road, as well as at Wren Road, will be available to help with driveway access,” according to the update.

Paving crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 6 to June 21 weather permitting. Traffic control will be on-site.

“Please anticipate delays,” according to the latest city update on the project that began almost two years ago.

There is also upcoming night work from June 22-24 and June 27-30 for asphalt paving.

The project, which was bundled with work on Promontory and Prest Road into a $15.2 million bid awarded to the contractor in spring 2019, saw traffic light expansion and approximately 200 metres of road widening with paving, streetlights, curb and sidewalk work.

