Fiery incident on the Coquihalla closes northbound lane between Merritt, Kamloops

A semi truck ignited on Highway 5 at approximately 1p.m. on Jan. 10

A fiery incident on Highway 5 has closed the northbound right lane of traffic between Merritt and Kamloops.

The semi-truck blaze sparked on the Coquihalla, near Surrey Lake, at approximately 1 p.m. on Jan. 10. Both northbound lanes were closed for a brief period of time.

It appears as though only one transport truck is involved in the incident.

Drive BC urges drivers on the Coquihalla to expect delays and watch for traffic control in the area.

