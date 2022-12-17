A woman was seriously injured during a pedestrian hit-and-run on Dec. 16 at Bevan Avenue and Gladwin Road in Abbotsford. (File photo)

Female pedestrian seriously injured following hit-and-run in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Police have identified a driver; seeking witnesses and dashcam footage

A female pedestrian was seriously injured following a hit-and-run collision in Abbotsford Friday evening.

The incident happened at 7:44 p.m. at Bevan Avenue and Gladwin Road on Dec. 16.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a woman who reportedly had been struck by a vehicle. She was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle did not remain on scene, but was located by Abbotsford Police shortly following the call. A driver has been identified and is being questioned by police.

“AbbyPD officers, with the assistance of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) have been deployed to the scene and investigating. As the investigation is still in its initial phase, no further details are available,” Const. Art Stele stated in a press release.

Investigators are now looking for witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been driving in the area of Bevan Avenue and Gladwin Road around the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225. The Abbotsford Police file number is 2022-51935.

 

