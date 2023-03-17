Fatal shooting in Prince George, B.C., as RCMP respond to distraught man

A distraught man has been shot and killed during a confrontation with police in Prince George, B.C.

A statement from RCMP says the force has notified the independent B.C. office that investigates all cases of police-involved death or serious injury.

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says officers were called to Highway 97 just south of Prince George on Thursday because the man was in his vehicle and having a mental health crisis.

The statement says the scene was contained and traffic on the highway had been stopped when the man left his vehicle, prompting an “interaction” with police that ended with the fatal shooting.

The highway remained closed through the night but the DriveBC website says it is expected to reopen by mid-morning.

RCMP say they will have no further comment while the shooting is under investigation by the Independent Investigations Office.

