Fatal crash Sunday morning shuts down Lower Mainland thoroughfare

Emergency crews are on scene of a deadly multi-vehicle accident in downtown Maple Ridge

A fatal crash has Dewdney Trunk Road closed between 224th and 225th Street on Sunday morning (Oct. 30, 2022) (Special to The News)

A multi-vehicle fatal crash closed Dewdney Trunk Road between 224th and 225th Streets Sunday morning.

Police said the male driver of one vehicle died, while three other people were transported to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

More details were expected to be released Monday.

Various vehicles and crash debris were spread out along the roadway, directly in front of the government buildings, including the RCMP, city hall, and library.

The area was expected to be cordoned off for several hours to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic while police investigate, and motorists were being encouraged to avoid the area.

• More details as they come available

