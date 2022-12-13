Fast Air charter service launches in Abbotsford

Company also has plans to build new facility with additional hangar space and lobby

Fast Air has officially landed in Abbotsford and is now offering charter service. (Fast Air photo)

Fast Air’s charter service has officially launched at the Abbotsford International Airport (YXX).

The Canadian business aviation organization began its service on Monday (Dec. 12) and has also broken ground for a new facility that will soon be able to accommodate most of today’s large business jets.

Fast Air held an open house event at YXX back on Sept. 8 to showcase what will be available in Abbotsford and their future plans. The company has been eyeing Abbotsford for some time.

“This new project has been underway for several years and it is exciting to see our operations begin,” stated Fast Air president and CEO Dylan Fast. “We have been very pleased with the great support and collaboration of the Abbotsford International airport leadership and area business community. We look forward to providing the same safe and professional flying services to the region that have led to our success in other regions.”

In addition, construction has begun on a new facility in Abbotsford that will include business-class hangar space for business jets, offices and a lobby facility which will enter service in 2023.

Those interested can now book a King Air turbo prop plane for flights to the U.S. or Canada. YXX has Canadian customs service which allows international arrivals to proceed in a quick and efficient manner.

Some of the destinations include: Kamloops, Kelowna, Tofino, Seattle, Spokane, Portland, Calgary, Edmonton, Terrace, Fort St. John, Salt Lake City and Reno.

The King Air’s available have refurbished interiors and new paint, along with engine upgrades and other modifications. They offer a club seating section for four clients with fold out tables. Additional seating includes a belted lavatory seat and a rear seat for a sixth client when needed. The plane has a top speed of 290 miles per hour and has a range of 900 miles.

Fast Air is the first air charter company in Canada to be designated as ‘sustainable’ by the National Air Transportation Association. The Winnipeg-based company began operations in 1995 and now operates more than 30 jet and turbo-prop aircraft.

For more information, visit flyfastair.com/abbotsford.

