Fans line up at 5 a.m. at B.C. mall to meet Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson signed copies of her memoir, Love, Pamela in Victoria n Monday (March 6). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff) Pamela Anderson signed copies of her memoir, Love, Pamela in Victoria n Monday (March 6). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)

Signed, sealed and delivered – Pamela Anderson is Vancouver Island’s.

Anderson is from Ladysmith and gave back to her fans on the Island with a book signing in Victoria Monday (March 6).

Hundreds of fans lined up for hours at the Indigo in Mayfair Shopping Centre to get signed copies of Anderson’s memoir, Love, Pamela.

Some dedicated people lined up as early as 5 a.m. and many others were left disappointed as only around 100 fans were able to get the wristband required for the signing.

Nessa Pullman arrived early enough to get her book signed.

“I got here at 7:10 a.m. and I’m really glad I did,” Pullman said. “There was already a line all the way around the corner to L.L.Bean. I was in the last section of people who got in so I almost could have missed it.”

Mandy Sloan got in line at 7:30 a.m. and wasn’t able to get a wristband for the event.

“I thought I was getting here earlier enough and being cautious but I still stuck around the mall and got some photos,” Sloan said. “I lined up for like two hours.”

Mark Nagra took the day off and came from Nanaimo for the event and had 16 copies of Love, Pamela signed and says he will give copies away.

“I think she was super sweet and kind, and it’s nice to have that kind of energy around you,” Nagra said. “I have a friend of mine in the hospital who’s a fan so I’m going to give a book to him right after I leave. I’m going to give some to family, employees and friends and make them happy. It was also an opportunity to say hi to another vegan and support her. We support the locals as much as we can.”

Pullman lives in Victoria and says it means a lot to her that Anderson is from Vancouver Island.

“I think it’s really cool,” Pullman said. “It just speaks to the type of people that grow up on the island. She stayed really humble. She never really lost that small-town feel even though she got super famous. Most people probably would have forgotten their foundation. I feel like she really kept it strong.”

Love, Pamela and Anderson’s Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story, were both released Jan. 31.

“I read a bunch of the book yesterday,” Nagra said. “I loved that start of it. It’s awesome. I look forward to reading the rest of it. If I didn’t have to get up early for the signing, I would have kept reading it.”

The memoir and the documentary reveal details about Anderson’s life, including her romances and her start as a Playboy model.

“I watched the film five times,” Pullman said. “It was so good. I found it really eye-opening just how down-to-earth she was. I’m excited to read the book.”

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson looks to tell her own story in her own words

@brendanmayer

brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BooksPamela Anderson