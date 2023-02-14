Family rescued from Abbotsford’s Sumas Mountain by helicopter after cold night near waterfall

Three rescue teams worked through the night to ensure family of three was safe

A rescue team rappelled down a steep embankment Sunday night to assist a family that was lost and injured on Sumas Mountain. They were eventually all hoisted out by North Shore Rescue. (Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue/Facebook)

A family of three was plucked to safety off Sumas Mountain in Abbotsford early Monday morning after spending the night on the mountain.

Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue (CFVSAR) were called in when the trio became lost on Sunday and unable to hike out on their own. The mother had suffered a serious injury from a fall, and they were stuck in steep terrain at the base of a waterfall.

The family had their four-year-old child with them. CFVSAR called in North Shore Rescue for a night-hoist, but due to the weather the team was unable to fly there Sunday night. So the CFVSAR rappelled down to the family and members provided first aid and stayed with them overnight keeping them safe in the cold weather and rain. Mission Search and Rescue also assisted in the rescue.

When the sun came up, the weather had improved and the North Shore team was able to bring their Talon helicopter to Abbotsford. Two of the rescuers were lifted up by a hoist, and the injured mother was hoisted out in a stretcher known as the Cascade Rescue Bag and transferred to a waiting ambulance and paramedics. The father and child were also hoisted out and transferred to paramedics for a medical assessment.

All three rescue teams posted about the event on their social media pages, including photos of the dramatic evening and morning rescue.

“Excellent work by CFVSAR on accessing the subjects in challenging terrain, keeping them warm overnight, and providing high quality first aid,” North Shore Rescue said on their Facebook page.

CFVSAR called it a complex rescue mission, and a success.

“Despite the waterfall, cliffs, and cloud cover, the team persevered,” they said. “Thank you to all who helped make this another successful rescue.”

