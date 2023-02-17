Coquitlam house fire on Feb. 16, 2023. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)

Family dog rescued, suspect arrested after house fire in Coquitlam causes extensive damage

Police investigating arson, believe suspect was known by occupants of home

Police believe a fire that caused extensive damage to a Coquitlam home on Thursday night (Feb. 16) was lit intentionally by someone known to the occupants.

While no one was inside the home during the fire, which happened at a residence on Keith Place near Parkland Drive around 11:30 p.m, the family dog was rescued by fire crews and did suffer minor injuries.

The fire also spread to two adjacent properties, causing further damage.

“Intentionally setting a residence on fire shows a complete disregard for the safety of others,” Sgt. Karrie Ellis said in a statement Friday.

“We are happy that no one was seriously injured and that officers were able to make a swift arrest of the suspect.”

Because the person has not been officially charged, their identity has not been made public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.

