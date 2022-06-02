Explore Little Mountain Saturday in Chilliwack to celebrate B.C. Trails Day

Trails have been groomed by volunteers for walking, hiking, and biking

Students from Little Mountain elementary clearing trails on Little Mountain on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Chilliwack Park Society is hosting a 2022 B.C. Trails Day event on June 4 above Chilliwack on Little Mountain.

“In partnership with Tourism Chilliwack and the Chilliwack Division of Family Practice, Chilliwack Park Society is welcoming everyone out to the top of Little Mountain to see what the forest trails and natural beauty have in store for you, the family, and the family pet,” according to the invitation.

Everyone is invited to explore the network of trails that have been groomed by volunteers for walking, hiking, and biking recreation.

Organizers want visitors to fall in love with this natural resource.

“We want to save as much of this forest from development as possible,” the invite reads.

Choose a location to park and go from there:

1 – Quarry Road/Beaver Crescent (bottom of the mountain).

2 – Hope River Kinsmen Park on Hope River Road (bottom of the mountain).

3 – Swallow Place/Bluestone Crescent (top of the mountain).

There is free parking at all three locations.

There will be guides at each of three entrances to the Little Mountain forest.

Events from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. include kids’ crafts, biology/naturalist education, live music by Old Growth Music, as well as some trail-building and cleanup.

Come with gloves, pruners, rakes, and other tools if possible.

RELATED: Council warms to idea of nature park on Little Mountain

RELATED: Park society seeks support for creating urban forest park

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

parksTrails