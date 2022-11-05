Expect major delays on Coquihalla Highway following car crash, winter conditions taking toll

With the winter conditions, DriveBC is asking drivers to take caution when driving

Major delays are expected on the Coquihella following a vehicle crash on Satruday morning (Nov. 5) (Photo - Google Maps)

As the first big snowfall of the season has hit Okanagan highways, the conditions aren’t ideal for travellers.

Because of this, drivers are experiencing many delays along the major highways. However, the biggest delay is currently on the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5).

Traffic is currently moving slowly in both directions because of a car crash. The crash occurred south of Merritt, near the Comstock Road. DriveBC is asking drivers to drive with caution and expect major delays.

#BCHwy5 Reports of a vehicle incident affecting traffic in both directions south of #Merritt just north of Comstock Rd. Crews en route. Please drive with caution in the area. Expect major delays. pic.twitter.com/PIiK8Z4C7S — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 5, 2022

After a car crash on Friday night, Highway 97C between West Kelowna and Merritt is now open but traffic is moving slow along the whole highway. However, there is a car blocking traffic going westbound at Brenda Mine Road. According to DriveBC, crews are on route.

Highway 3 in Hedley is now open as well after a crash at Old Hedley Road and Highway 3 closed down the highway on Saturday morning.

DriveBC reminds drivers that winter conditions can change quickly and to reduce speed while winter driving.

#BChwy5 #Coquihalla ❄️ WINTER WARNING ❄️ With winter weather in the forecast, as conditions change, so should your driving. Speed limits are maximums in ideal conditions. Reduce speed and leave more following distance. Please drive to conditions. #ShiftIntoWinter #BCHwyCams pic.twitter.com/ieMEkWEF1m — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 5, 2022

Black Press will keep up to date on highway traffic.

READ MORE: Hazing, harassment, bullying allegations leveled against hockey organization Okanagan HC

READ MORE: Drug alert warning issued for Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newshighway chaosKelownaOkanaganSnowWinter