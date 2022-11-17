Expansion at Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Secondary complete

The project adds 450 seats to the school, helping it keep pace with a booming south side population

Construction at Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Secondary is complete.

A 450-seat addition is done, bringing the total capacity of the school to 1,400 seats while eliminating the need for eight portables.

“It’s so exciting to see another expansion project completed in Chilliwack, supporting student learning in modern and inspiring environments,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. “This is the fourth new or expanded school that we have completed in Chilliwack since 2017, showing our government’s commitment to providing students with beneficial learning environments.”

The NDP government invested $23.9 million into the project, which is intended to help Chilliwack School District 33 keep pace with rising enrollment on the south side of the city.

“We appreciate the provincial government’s continued investments in permanent learning spaces for our rapidly growing district,” said Willow Reichelt, Chilliwack School Board chair.

Other investments in Chilliwack over the last five years include the Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary/Middle school, a 240-seat addition at Vedder Elementary, and the Imagine High Integrated Arts and Technology Secondary school that opened in September 2021. More than 2,200 seats have been added to the Chilliwack School District.

“Our government is working hard to support families in Chilliwack, and one of the ways we’re doing that is by investing in schools,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “The addition at G.W. Graham Secondary will give parents peace of mind that there is space for their kids at schools close to home.”

