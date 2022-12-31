Execution of high-risk warrant leads to shutdown of Lower Mainland neighbourhood

One individual has been arrested following the Friday evening operation

A joint police operation was conducted in Maple Ridge on Friday evening leading to the arrest of one individual.

Members of New Westminster Police, Ridge Meadows RCMP, and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team descended upon the 12300-block of 227 Street in Maple Ridge, where they jointly executed a high-risk warrant.

@RidgeRCMP, @NewWestPD and LMD ERT joined forces to execute a high risk warrant in the 12300 block of 227th St. One person is in Police custody. Further release will be completed by New West PD. — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) December 31, 2022

This operation occurred just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 30, with police bringing an unknown individual into custody.

Civilians in the area reported hearing gunshots and seeing tear gas deployed, although this has yet to be confirmed by police.

More information is expected soon.

