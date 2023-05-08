B.C. Premier David Eby said government is taking serious the recommendations following the release of a forensic audit into BC Housing. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Ex-CEO of BC Housing called out for conflict of interest involving wife: report

Audit finds Atira Womens Resource Society received about $35 million than other providers

The long-awaited forensic audit into BC Housing is highlighting a conflict of interest between the former CEO of the housing corporate and its largest contractor, which is headed by his wife.

Shayne Ramsey resigned as CEO in September 2022. His spouse is Janice Abbott, CEO of Atira Womens Resource Society.

According to EY, who facilitated the audit, there were “numerous instances” where Ramsey made decisions that were made to benefit Atira.

The report, released Monday (May 8) went on to find that policies in place to manage the conflict of interest were “innefective,” adding that rules were broken several times.

This lack of action “resulted in a culture, whereby it was deemed acceptable to tolerate non-compliance with (conflict-of-interest) policies,” the report findings reads. Mismanagement of the conflict of interest had “permeated” throughout BC Housing.

“Furthermore, the cultural implications appear to have resulted in Atira receiveing preferential treatment from BC Housing and being offered greater access to public funds than similar (providers).”

The report finds that Atira received $35 million more than the next highest provider as it bypassed BC Housing’s standard approval channels and directly approached senior members of BC Housing for funding and other requests.

More to come.

RELATED: BC Housing gets new, permanent CEO

RELATED: Premier David Eby promises BC Housing forensic audit release ‘as soon as possible’

RELATED: BC Liberals call on government to immediately release forensic audit of BC Housing

RELATED: Penticton heads to court over homeless shelter as BC Housing audit begins

BC governmentBC Housing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man charged after police catch him in alleged ‘indecent act’ in Abbotsford park
Next story
$84M for UVic-led program looks to accelerate local energy transitions

Just Posted

Richard Renning of Abbotsford has been charged after allegedly committing an indecent act in a local park on May 3. (Facebook photo)
Man charged after police catch him in alleged ‘indecent act’ in Abbotsford park

Cows come crashing into the pasture at Creekside Creamery during the annual “Moo Let The Cows Out” event. The cows are seeing fresh grass for the first time since spring, spending winters warm in the barn. (Photo/Marlene Reimer)
PHOTOS: Agassiz dairy cows greet the spring sun for the first time this year

David Kuntz-Angel was convicted of the most serious charges he faced involving sex with an underage girl in August 2019, but on Nov. 19, 2019 he applied for a mistrial. His retrial was scheduled for closing arguments on Jan. 30, 2023 but he didn’t show up and a warrant was issued. (Twitter/Brantford Expositor)
New end in sight for notorious Chilliwack underage sexual interference case dating back to 2006

There was a heavy police presence at Skwah First Nation in Chilliwack on Sunday afternoon. (Submitted photo)
Heavy police presence on Skwah First Nation in Chilliwack

Pop-up banner image