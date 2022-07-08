Evans Road roundabout the most dangerous intersection for car crashes in Chilliwack

ICBC released motor vehicle collision stats for 2021, with 79 accidents happening at the roundabout

With more people emerging from their homes post-pandemic, and Chilliwack’s population expanding, the number of motor vehicle accidents nudged up in 2021.

ICBC released data this week, showing Chilliwack with 1,484 car crashes last year. That’s 89 more than the total of 1,395 from 2020.

Of the 1,484 incidents, ICBC classifies 598 as ‘casualty crashes,’ meaning they caused an injury or a death.

The Evans Road roundabout claims the dubious distinction of being the worst intersection, with 79 accidents. Twenty-one of those are classified as casualty crashes.

Second on the list is the Vedder Road/Luckakuck Way intersection near Cottonwood Mall, which saw 64 collisions. Over the last five years, dating back to 2017, that has been the worst spot in Chilliwack with 357 crashes.

Third on the list is the increasingly busy crossing of Promontory Road/Vedder Road/Watson Road, with 59 incidents.

The notorious top five is rounded out by South Sumas and Vedder Road, with 43, and Industrial Way/Royalwood Drive/Yale Road with 33.

There are 14 locations in Chilliwack that saw 20 or more crashes. Beyond the top five, the rest of the list includes:

– Knight Road and Vedder Road with 32

– Airport Road and Yale Road with 31

– Lickman Road and Highway 1 with 30

– Thomas Road and Vedder Road with 27

– Keith Wilson Road and Vedder Road with 26

– Airport Road and Young Road with 26

– Prest Road at the Highway 1 on and off ramps with 24

– Annis Road/Hack Brown Road at the Highway 1 on and off ramps with 23

– Cheam Avenue/Hodgins Avenue/Yale Road with 21

– Evans Road and Knight Road with 21

ICBC’s data does not include crashes that happened in parking lots or involved parked cars. Find ICBC’s car crash map online at public.tableau.com/app/profile/icbc/viz/LowerMainlandCrashes/LMDashboard

