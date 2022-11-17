Residents on Limbert Road have been issued an evacuation alert due to the nearby wildfire. (Photo/Corinna Lanyon)

UPDATE: Agassiz-Harrison area wildfires are human-caused: B.C. Wildfire Service

Firefighters have been on the scene since early Thursday morning

UPDATE: 9:27 a.m., Friday

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the Limbert Mountain fire has grown to 1.2 hectares. Both the Limbert Mountain and Bear Mountain wildfires have been determined to be human-caused.

The District of Kent has issued an evacuation alert to the Limbert Road community due to their proximity to an ongoing wildfire.

An evacuation alert means residents in the affected area should prepare to leave their homes at any time. If the alert escalates into an order, the residents must leave immediately as they are at risk.

Firefighters have been on the scene of the Limbert Mountain blaze since about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday (Nov. 17).

RELATED: Second wildfire ignites near Agassiz

Emergency officials are blocking off Limbert Road and Cameron Road surrounding the fire to prevent non-essential and non-local traffic from entering the area. If you are not local to this specific area, you will not be allowed to pass through the area while firefighters are still working. For your own safety, please stay away from the area until it is declared safe to return.

Wildfire B.C.’s interactive map indicates two wildfires in the area – one on Bear Mountain near the Seabird Island community and the Limbert Mountain fire. Witnesses reported the Limbert Mountain fire had been burning since at least 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning whereas the Bear Mountain fire began later in the morning.

Firefighters have been battling the Bear Mountain fire with a helicopter dropping buckets of water; the Agassiz Fire Department and B.C. Wildfire Service are working to put out the blaze. On Limbert Mountain, firefighters were on the scene checking for sparks flaring from the wires during the gusty winds in the area. The Limbert Mountain fire is in a B.C. Hydro right-of-way, and as such, B.C. Hydro is assisting in the area.

More to come.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
