Evacuation alert issued for some properties near wildfire in Hope

An evacuation alert has been issued for a portion of Hope Friday evening.
A fire has been burning close to the neighbourhood of Silver Creek since Thursday night. Crews are working on the ground and using helicopters to battle the blaze, but it’s on a extremely steep slope of a mountainside. It is estimated to be about 50 hectares.
The evacuation alert was sent out by Alertable at 5:43 p.m. Sept. 9 via the Fraser Valley Regional District.
Click here to read the alert and view a map of the evacuated area. The description of the area has not been updated on the BC Wildfire Service website at this time.
Watch for updates.