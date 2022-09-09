Evacuation alert issued for some properties near wildfire in Hope

Evacuation order sent out via Alertable app through the Fraser Valley Regional District

A map provided by the Fraser Valley Regional District shows the area in Hope that is under evacuation alert. (FVRD)

An evacuation alert has been issued for a portion of Hope Friday evening.

A fire has been burning close to the neighbourhood of Silver Creek since Thursday night. Crews are working on the ground and using helicopters to battle the blaze, but it’s on a extremely steep slope of a mountainside. It is estimated to be about 50 hectares.

The evacuation alert was sent out by Alertable at 5:43 p.m. Sept. 9 via the Fraser Valley Regional District.

Click here to read the alert and view a map of the evacuated area. The description of the area has not been updated on the BC Wildfire Service website at this time.

Watch for updates.

