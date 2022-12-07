Members of a new environmental alliance called Frack Free BC gathered at the B.C. legislature Dec. 7 to call on Eby to end fracking, during his cabinet swearing-in ceremony. (Credit: Torrance Coste/Frack Free BC)

Members of a new environmental alliance called Frack Free BC gathered at the B.C. legislature Dec. 7 to call on Eby to end fracking, during his cabinet swearing-in ceremony. (Credit: Torrance Coste/Frack Free BC)

Environmental alliance takes to B.C. legislature to call for end to fracking

Members staged demonstration ahead of Premier Eby’s cabinet swearing-in ceremony

People attending Premier David Eby’s cabinet swearing-in ceremony at the B.C. legislature Wednesday morning (Dec. 7) were welcomed by a display of fracking rigs on the front lawn in Victoria.

The demonstration was the work of a new alliance of environmental groups called Frack Free BC. They’re calling on the new premier to stop expanding fossil-fuel infrastructure and fracking in particular.

The former is something Eby clearly touched on when outlining his agenda as incoming premier in October, saying B.C. cannot continue with fossil-fuel infrastructure if it intends to hit its climate goals.

The province’s own 2022 Climate Change Accountability Report shows it is far from meeting its 2030 target of reducing climate-changing emissions by 40 per cent. Since 2007, B.C. has only reduced its net emissions by three per cent, according to the report.

The largest source of emissions is the burning of fossil fuels. According to Chevron Canada, 60 per cent of gas used by British Columbians has been extracted using fracking.

Frack Free BC is calling on Eby to stop issuing permits for fracking and set a date to phase out the industry.

“Many British Columbians might be surprised to know their province allows fracking for gas but the veil is coming off B.C.’s most polluting industry and a growing movement of people is coming together to prevent these LNG proposals from blowing our climate commitments,” said Peter McCartney, a climate campaigner with the Wilderness Committee, in a news release.

READ ALSO: Homes near fracking sites in B.C. have higher levels of some pollutants, says study

READ ALSO: Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

