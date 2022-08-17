Environment Canada and local medical health officers are warning the heatwave can put anyone in danger, and are advising the public to take precautions. (Shutterstock)

Environment Canada: Heatwave to bring inland temperatures up to 35 C today

Hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening

Temperatures may reach up to 35 C today in inland areas of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, Environment Canada warns ahead of a two-day heatwave.

The lowest daytime high will be 29 C inland, 27 C near the water, with early morning temperatures between 16 and 18 C.

The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening.

Environment Canada and local medical health officers are warning the heatwave can put anyone in danger, and are advising the public to take precautions.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the Aug. 17 release says.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”

The extreme heat is expected to subside by Friday, as the heatwave is the result of a strong ridge of high pressure through B.C.

Visit healthlinkbc.ca for more information on heat-related illness and how to protect yourself or call HealthLinkBC at 811.

