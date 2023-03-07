End in sight for notorious Chilliwack underage sexual interference case dating back to 2006

David Lee Roth (left) and the Chilliwack man who for years has impersonated him, David Kuntz-Angel (right). Kuntz-Angel was convicted on Aug. 2, 2019 of various counts connected to sex with an underage girl. A mistrial was declared and now the trial continues Jan. 30, 2023. (Twitter/Brantford Expositor)

At long last the second trial of a man who was already convicted of grooming and sexually assaulting a young girl for years wrapped up in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

The second trial’s decision is now scheduled in the unusual case of David Kuntz-Angel on June 2.

Kuntz-Angel was first charged in 2017 with 12 counts involving sexual activity from a young girl between the years of 2006 and 2016. After a trial, Justice Neill Brown convicted him of the most serious charges, including sexual interference.

It didn’t end there, however, as prior to sentencing, the case was reassigned to a different judge. Kuntz-Angel’s lawyer Chantal Paquette applied for a mistrial questioning the mental faculties of Justice Brown. That mistrial was declared, and the entire proceedings began again in 2020.

The new trial was ordered, but on July 21, 2021 the victim was unable to continue with further cross-examination.

The case has been winding itself through B.C. Supreme Court for years, from a period of time on the lam, to in-custody beatings, to a fragile main witness, to a declaration of a mistrial, to multiple Charter applications, and an abscondment.

All that doesn’t even mention a homicide love triangle in the 1980s or Kuntz-Angel’s bizarre history of pretending he is David Lee Roth from Chilliwack to Brantford, Ontario.

A decision is now scheduled for June 2 in New Westminster.

David Kuntz-Angel timeline:

• 1988: Kuntz-Angel was 23 and living with Kimberly Blinkhorn in Cambridge, Ontario. According to a Sun Media report, he told his brother he was going to marry another woman, Rowena Parsons. Blinkhorn stabbed Parsons approximately 70 times and killed her. She said Kuntz controlled her and told her to kill Parsons. She pleaded insanity in court. Kuntz-Angel was never charged in that case.

• 2006: The alleged victim in his case was eight years old, when the sexual interference is said to have begun.

• May 23, 2008: He was pulled over for speeding by the Brantford OPP and said he was having an allergic reaction to nuts. He identified himself to police as David Lee Roth and was whisked off by ambulance to Brantford General Hospital. Later that evening, after recovering, he partied at the Liquid Lounge in Brantford, posing for pictures and identifying himself as Roth. The real Roth was playing that night at Madison Square Garden in New York City on the Van Halen tour.

• June 21, 2017: A warrant was issued for Kuntz-Angel for a number of sex crimes against two alleged victims dating back to 2006. Chilliwack RCMP issued a press release saying they were looking for him. He had outstanding warrants for invitation to sexual touching a person under 14 in Chilliwack in 2006, invitation to sexual touching under 16 in Chilliwack and Hope from 2008, touching a young person for a sexual purpose in Chilliwack in 2013, sexual assault in Vernon in 2014, sexual assault in Chilliwack and Hope in August 2016, and “procuring” in Vernon in November 2016.

• June 30, 2017: Kuntz-Angel is arrested, and released on bail. He then immediately breached bail conditions.

• November 2017: A relative of one of the alleged victims told The Progress she was living in fear because Kuntz-Angel was still on the lam: “I am living a life in fear 24/7 until he is caught.”

• January 6, 2018: He is finally rearrested in Abbotsford.

• March 21, 2018: Crown and defence took sides on whether or not the alleged victim should be allowed to have the assistance in court from Canada’s first Intervention K-9, a yellow lab named Caber.

• April 23, 2018: Kuntz-Angel says he was “beaten up really bad at Surrey Pre-Trial” and that was affecting his hearing in court.

• February 26, 2019: After a year in custody, Kuntz-Angel is denied bail and the trial is scheduled to being in March.

• March 2019: Kuntz-Angel’s alleged victim of ongoing underage sexual interference spent eight days on the witness stand with the help of a support dog.

• April 2019: He tells the court that he again was beaten up in custody, in this case blaming the news stories in The Progress for his injuries: “Things Mr. Henderson printed in the paper, I ended up getting my teeth knocked out from that.”

• August 2, 2019: Kuntz-Angel convicted of two counts of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, one count each of assault and uttering threats

• November 18, 2019: In front of a different B.C. Supreme Court justice, defence counsel Chantal Paquette asked to declare a mistrial, citing questions over the mental health of Justice Neill Brown

• January 21, 2020: Mistrial declared

• January 31, 2020: Kuntz-Angel granted bail, new trial planned

• June 2020: New trial begins

• November 2020: After a failed application to drop the charges, a new trial is back on

• April 2021: After multiple more delays, the trial continues in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

• July 2021: Alleged victim in the case decides she can no longer testify, Crown applies to include her testimony from the first trial

• November 1, 2021: Defence applies to have victim’s testimony excluded due to a lack of complete cross-examination. The application is dismissed.

• March 2022: Kuntz-Angel again makes Charter application to have the charges dropped due to delay

• April 2022: Charter delay application rejected

• January 30, 2023: Kuntz-Angel fails to show up for court for the start of the continued retrial, a warrant is issued for his arrest.

• February 2023: A date of June 3, 2023 is set for a decision in this case.

