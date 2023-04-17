Emergency response exercise for Trans Mountain pipeline lands in Deroche

Trans Mountain will complete the exercise on Tuesday and Wednesday on Nicomen Slough

Trans Mountain will conduct an emergency response exercise in Deroche on Tuesday (April 18) and Wednesday (April 19) during regular business hours, with equipment training also expected. /Paul Henderson Photo

Deroche can expect increased activity this week when the Trans Mountain Corporation holds an emergency response drill on Nicomen Slough on Tuesday (April 18) and Wednesday (April 19).

The exercise will feature training for both land and water and will include the use of equipment. Oil spill traliers, response boats, a containment boom and more equipment will be utilized for training purposes.

In a news release, Trans Mountain says the exercise will take place during regular business hours and no oil or simulated product will be released.

“The purpose of the exercise is to validate response equipment, practice our Emergency Response Plan, confirm viable spill control points and refresh personnel on response tactics,” the release reads.

Trans Mountain personnel and first responders will participate in training, with government agencies and Indigenous groups invited to participate or observe the exercise.

Responsible for transporting oil products through a pipeline in B.C., Alberta and Washington state, Trans Mountain is required by its regulators to have an Emergency Management Program that anticipates, prevents, manages and mitigates conditions during an emergency.

