Person trapped under vehicle in Chilliwack suffered heart attack

Air ambulance dispatched following incident on Yale Road near Victor Street

Emergency crews were called out to a person who was trapped under a car on Yale Road Friday.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Yale Road near Victor Street where there were reports of a patient in cardiac arrest underneath a vehicle.

By 11:38 a.m., CPR was being performed on the person.

An air ambulance was dispatched, and crews were initially looking to set up a landing zone at Chilliwack Senior Secondary School, but it is believe the helicopter landed at Chilliwack Airport.

Check back here for more as it becomes available.

