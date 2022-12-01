Emergency crews were called to the westbound Lickman Road onramp for a semi-truck with a ruptured fuel tank on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Google Maps)

Emergency crews called to Hwy 1 onramp for semi-truck with ruptured fuel tank

It was reported the truck was carrying 800 litres of diesel

Emergency crews rushed to an incident on a Highway 1 onramp where hundreds of litres of fuel was leaking from a truck.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 on the Lickman Road onramp heading westbound.

It was reported that a semi-truck had a ruptured fuel tank and was leaking upwards of 800 litres of diesel.

Chilliwack Fire Department asked for crews to attend to figure out where the fuel had leaked and to help soak up the fuel.

The City of Chilliwack and an environment crew were called to the scene.

According to Google Maps, traffic on Lickman Road was affected, but traffic on Highway 1 was not.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

 

