Rollover crash saw vehicle tumble down Chilliwack Mountain ‘end over end’

Incident on Chilliwack Mountain Road saw two occupants extricated from the vehicle

Emergency crews were called to a rollover crash where a vehicle left Chilliwack Mountain Road and tumbled down the mountainside Tuesday.

The collision happened on Chilliwack Mountain, near Lickman Road after 2 p.m. on Jan. 31.

According to emergency dispatch, the car went down the mountain, “end over end” landing in the trees.

Two occupants were extricated from the vehicle, with one in the care of B.C. Ambulance personnel, and the second about to be removed.

B.C. Air Ambulance personnel were en route to the landing zone at the Chilliwack Airport at about 2:30 p.m.

