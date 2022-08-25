Elliott Friesen jumps into Chilliwack school board race

The local realtor is the 11th candidate to declare, with the election set for Oct. 15

Elliott Friesen is the latest to join the Chilliwack school board race, bringing the total number of declared candidates to 11.

A local realtor and father of three says he has a vested interest in seeing kids in the Chilliwack public school system thrive and prosper.

“As a father of three young boys, I believe the education system needs to be a place of peace, encouragement and inclusivity for all,” he said in an Aug. 24 news release. “It needs to be a place of camaraderie, a place where the common bond is so strong it inspires students to unite with one another for the common goal of achievement, hope, confidence, and self worth.”

Friesen said he’ll work to bring family influence back into education and strive to create a school system where students are free from “political interference and political indoctrination.”

“I believe in a strong academic curriculum that is free of [an] ideological agenda, where kids can simply focus on learning, exploring their possibilities, and building lasting relationships with one another, as they look forward to a bright future,” he said. ” We must stand for the rights of parents and of our children. The greatest investment is your future, and it’s not real estate; it’s your kids.”

With background in real estate and construction, Friesen said he’ll also promote financial literacy for Chilliwack students.

“I believe financial education is severely lacking in our schools today,” he said. “Our curriculum needs to include financial education that will equip our students to face real-life situations regarding money, investing, debt, and rate of return. Our students need to be informed regarding income streams from any given career path before they make their final decision.”

BC Election 2022chilliwackChilliwack School District