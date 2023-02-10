An Elk Valley man has been fined $15,000 and banned from hunting for 10 years after pleading guilty to illegally killing a grizzly bear sow and cub. Photo courtesy BC Conservation Officers Service.

Elk Valley man who killed mother grizzly bear, cub gets $15K fine, 10-year hunting ban

An Elk Valley man has been fined $15,152 and banned from hunting for 10 years for shooting and killing a grizzly bear sow and cub, removing and keeping the heads and paws, and burying the carcasses, according to the B.C. Conservation Officers Service.

Dax McHarg pleaded guilty in Fernie Provincial Court this week to killing a grizzly sow and cub out of season, unlawful possession of dead wildlife, failing to report the accidental killing of wildlife and mischief under $5,000, following investigation from law enforcement officers.

Conservation Officers began an investigation in October 2021, after a severed grizzly bear GPS collar and four tagged grizzly bear ear tips were discovered by a wildlife scientist in a remote location near Elkford.

Tracking down the last known location of the bear to a residence, Conservation Officers determined the suspect had shot a grizzly bear sow and cub on the property, which were reportedly attracted by unsecured free-range chickens.

The head and paws of the bears were removed and kept by the suspect, while the carcasses were buried on the property.

In addition to the monetary fine and hunting ban, further penalties include a firearms seizure and mandated re-enrollment in the hunter education CORE course, and completion of 100 hours of community service.

The majority of the monetary fine will be directed to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to conservation efforts above and beyond the provincial government’s management of fish and wildlife resources.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Premier David Eby in Chilliwack to announce $5 million in flood protection funding

Just Posted

Elder Eddie Gardner performs a traditional Sto:lo smudging ceremony in October 2016 at the site where Tommy Hudson stepped in front of a train at Young Road in Chilliwack on May 3, 2016. (Greg Laychak/ The Progress)
OPINION: Mental health in the train and on the tracks

Woodtone Industries on Aitken Road in Chilliwack. (GoogleMaps)
Chilliwack wood product manufacturer fined $90,000 for ‘high-risk’ safety violations

Premier David Eby at Shxwhá:y Village in Chilliwack on Feb. 10, 2023 speaking about $5 million in provincial money for flood protection. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. Premier David Eby in Chilliwack to announce $5 million in flood protection funding

Abbotsford’s Cade Smith, shown here with the Akron RubberDucks, has been named to Team Canada at the World Baseball Classic. (Twitter photo)
Abbotsford’s Cade Smith named to Team Canada for World Baseball Classic

Pop-up banner image