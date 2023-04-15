Elements Casino gives more than $800,000 which will benefit dozens of Chilliwack charities

A casino in Chilliwack recently handed over its largest cheque to date for a group of charities and non-profit organizations.
Elements Casino Chilliwack gave $802,832 to the Knight Road Legacy Association on April 11, which will distribute the money to 47 charities and organizations, most of which are located in Chilliwack.
The money comes from some of the slot machine revenue at the casino.
“We’re delighted to make this payment to Knight Road Legacy Association based on Elements Casino Chilliwack’s 2022 performance, which will help support local residents,” said Shawn Duncan, regional vice president, operations at Great Canadian Entertainment.
“After the impact the pandemic had on the business, we are so pleased to be able to provide an exceptional guest experience once again at Elements Casino Chilliwack which, in turn, helps us offer significant funding that goes a long way in supporting the important work of local charities and not-for-profit organizations.”
The payment is part of a 20-year revenue sharing agreement signed in 2012. Under this agreement, Knight Road Legacy Association will continue to receive a share of slot machine revenue from Elements Casino Chilliwack for the next 10 years. The association was the original owner and operator of Chilliwack Bingo.
“On behalf of Knight Road Legacy Association and our 47 organizations, it is my pleasure to receive this year’s payment for trailing fees, which is the largest to date,” said R. Jerry Wernicke, Knight Road Legacy Association president. “Our members look forward to receiving their share so they can continue supporting our great community of Chilliwack. Over the past 10 years, it has been a wonderful experience working with Great Canadian Entertainment and Elements Casino Chilliwack and we look forward to the next 10 years.”
Funds received from Elements Casino Chilliwack help support local community programs and services offered by the following 47 organizations:
#147 Airwolf Air Cadets
1725 Royal Canadian Military Army Cadets
Alano Club of Chilliwack
Ann Davis Transition Society
Big Brothers Big Sisters Upper Fraser Valley
Chilliwack & District Agricultural Society
Chilliwack Academy of Music
Chilliwack Community Arts Council
Chilliwack Community Band
Chilliwack Community Services
Chilliwack and District Seniors Resource Society
Chilliwack Elks Lodge #48 BPOE
Chilliwack Family YMCA
Chilliwack Flight Festival Society
Chilliwack Hospice Society
Chilliwack Hospital Aux Fraser Valley Health Foundation
Chilliwack Knights of Columbus
Chilliwack Minor Baseball
Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch
Chilliwack Minor Football
Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse
Chilliwack Museum & Historical Society
Cultus Lake Community School
Cultus Lake-Chilliwack Stingrays Swim Club
Fraser Valley Brain Injury
Fraser Valley Junior Football
Fraser Valley Shriner Club #11
Greater Vancouver Ski Patrol
Harrison Festival Society
Hobby Hill Preschool
Kiwanis Club of Chilliwack
Kiwanis Club of Sardis
Stellar’s Jay Lions
Mount Cheam Lions
Optimist Club of Chilliwack
Rotary Club Chilliwack Fraser
Rotary Club Mt. Cheam
Royal Canadian Legion Branch #295
Royal Canadian Legion Branch #295 Ladies Auxiliary
Sardis Elementary PAC
Sardis Fliers Speed Skating
Soroptimist International of Chilliwack
Spartan Swim Club
Track & Field Chilliwack
Vancouver Adapted Music
Vedder Elementary PAC
Watson Elementary PAC
