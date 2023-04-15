Elements Casino gives more than $800,000 which will benefit dozens of Chilliwack charities

Casino handed over cheque to Knight Road Legacy Association, which will go to 47 organizations

From left, Elements Casino director Rhonda Dyck, Knight Road Legacy Association president Jerry Wernicke, and Great Canadian Gaming vice president Shawn Duncan pose with a cheque for the 2023 payment. (Great Canadian Gaming Corp.)

A casino in Chilliwack recently handed over its largest cheque to date for a group of charities and non-profit organizations.

Elements Casino Chilliwack gave $802,832 to the Knight Road Legacy Association on April 11, which will distribute the money to 47 charities and organizations, most of which are located in Chilliwack.

The money comes from some of the slot machine revenue at the casino.

“We’re delighted to make this payment to Knight Road Legacy Association based on Elements Casino Chilliwack’s 2022 performance, which will help support local residents,” said Shawn Duncan, regional vice president, operations at Great Canadian Entertainment.

“After the impact the pandemic had on the business, we are so pleased to be able to provide an exceptional guest experience once again at Elements Casino Chilliwack which, in turn, helps us offer significant funding that goes a long way in supporting the important work of local charities and not-for-profit organizations.”

The payment is part of a 20-year revenue sharing agreement signed in 2012. Under this agreement, Knight Road Legacy Association will continue to receive a share of slot machine revenue from Elements Casino Chilliwack for the next 10 years. The association was the original owner and operator of Chilliwack Bingo.

“On behalf of Knight Road Legacy Association and our 47 organizations, it is my pleasure to receive this year’s payment for trailing fees, which is the largest to date,” said R. Jerry Wernicke, Knight Road Legacy Association president. “Our members look forward to receiving their share so they can continue supporting our great community of Chilliwack. Over the past 10 years, it has been a wonderful experience working with Great Canadian Entertainment and Elements Casino Chilliwack and we look forward to the next 10 years.”

Funds received from Elements Casino Chilliwack help support local community programs and services offered by the following 47 organizations:

#147 Airwolf Air Cadets

1725 Royal Canadian Military Army Cadets

Alano Club of Chilliwack

Ann Davis Transition Society

Big Brothers Big Sisters Upper Fraser Valley

Chilliwack & District Agricultural Society

Chilliwack Academy of Music

Chilliwack Community Arts Council

Chilliwack Community Band

Chilliwack Community Services

Chilliwack and District Seniors Resource Society

Chilliwack Elks Lodge #48 BPOE

Chilliwack Family YMCA

Chilliwack Flight Festival Society

Chilliwack Hospice Society

Chilliwack Hospital Aux Fraser Valley Health Foundation

Chilliwack Knights of Columbus

Chilliwack Minor Baseball

Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch

Chilliwack Minor Football

Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse

Chilliwack Museum & Historical Society

Cultus Lake Community School

Cultus Lake-Chilliwack Stingrays Swim Club

Fraser Valley Brain Injury

Fraser Valley Junior Football

Fraser Valley Shriner Club #11

Greater Vancouver Ski Patrol

Harrison Festival Society

Hobby Hill Preschool

Kiwanis Club of Chilliwack

Kiwanis Club of Sardis

Stellar’s Jay Lions

Mount Cheam Lions

Optimist Club of Chilliwack

Rotary Club Chilliwack Fraser

Rotary Club Mt. Cheam

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #295

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #295 Ladies Auxiliary

Sardis Elementary PAC

Sardis Fliers Speed Skating

Soroptimist International of Chilliwack

Spartan Swim Club

Track & Field Chilliwack

Vancouver Adapted Music

Vedder Elementary PAC

Watson Elementary PAC

