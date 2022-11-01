Eighth Chilliwack city council inauguration held Tuesday night

Mayor Ken Popove sworn in along with five incumbent councillors and newcomer Nicole Huitema Read

Ken Popove and the five men and one woman elected on Oct. 15 to become the eighth city council were sworn in at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Tuesday evening.

Chilliwack provincial court Judge Kristen Mundstock swore in the incumbent mayor, five incumbent councillors, and new councillor Nicole Huitema Read.

Newly elected Chilliwack city council member Nicole Huitema Read reads her declaration before Judge Kristen Mundstock at the 2022 council inauguration held at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Nov. 1, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

It was a short ceremony that started with the traditional bagpiping to the stage of all involved by Kendal Clarke, followed by the singing of O Canada led by Adrienne Reitsma.

The seven of them one by one read their declarations to Judge Mundstock and then their swore their oaths of office, which was followed by brief statements from all the members of the new council.

Ken Popove re-took the mayor’s seat with 12,035 votes over his lone competitor Ian Carmichael who received 4,056 votes.

All five incumbent councillors who ran for re-election were voted in. Topping the polls was Jason Lum with 10,766 votes, followed by Chris Kloot, new councillor Nicole Huitema Read, then Jeff Shields, Harv Westeringh, and Bud Mercer.

This is the eighth city council elected since the District of Chilliwack became the City of Chilliwack in 1999. Before that, in 1980, the Township of Chilliwack and the City of Chilliwack merged to become the District.

In attendance Tuesday evening were senior city staff, a number of ex-council members, some members of the newly elected school board, family members of councillors and the mayor along with other invited guests.

The new Chilliwack school board trustees will declare their oaths of office and choose a board chair and vice-chair next Monday, Nov. 7.

Re-elected Chilliwack mayor Ken Popove reads his declaration before Judge Kristen Mundstock at the 2022 council inauguration held at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Nov. 1, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

READ MORE: Chilliwack voter turnout for the 2022 election was only 23 per cent

READ MORE: Nicole Huitema Read joins Chilliwack city council as only non-incumbent elected

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

chilliwackCity of ChilliwackElection 2022