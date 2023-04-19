McKayla Spencer, the Interagency Python Management Coordinator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) holds up a Burmese python during a news conference, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the Florida Everglades. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

McKayla Spencer, the Interagency Python Management Coordinator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) holds up a Burmese python during a news conference, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the Florida Everglades. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Edmonton zoo employee ‘doing well’ following Burmese python bite

City reviewing what happened, including procedures for carrying the snake

A zoo employee is recovering after she was bitten by a Burmese python Tuesday morning.

Debi Winwood, a spokesperson for Edmonton Valley Zoo, says the woman received immediate first aid from other employees and emergency services were called.

She says the woman was taken to hospital for minor medical treatment and is doing well.

Winwood says the city is reviewing what happened, including procedures for carrying the snake.

She says all emergency protocols were followed.

The snake, named Lucy, is approximately 15 years old, weights 75 kilograms and is 3.6 metres long.

Winwood says Lucy has been at the zoo since December 2016 and has not previously demonstrated any aggressive behaviour.

READ MORE: Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Wildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Google ordered to pay $500,000 to Montrealer over links to post calling him pedophile
Next story
Canadians living with disabilities forced to sell essential items just to survive: Advocacy group

Just Posted

Chilliwack Coun. Jeff Shields said asking the province to assign a mediator in the transit strike was a ‘grand idea,’ at city hall on April 18, 2023. (Screenshot/ City of Chilliwack video)
Chilliwack joins regional district, other cities asking province to assign mediator in transit strike

Educators Walter and Karen Loewen hosted a free seminar in November and have another one set for April 26, 2023 called “Strategies That Work for Dyslexics and All Who Struggle In School.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack educators searching for the gifted diamonds in the dyslexic rough

Emergency crews were called to a rollover collision on Highway 9 and Haig Highway on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Adam Louis/ The Observer)
Power pole knocked down, vehicle rolled over in collision in Agassiz

Tony Van Oort carries a discarded stroller along the Chilliwack River as son Ruben, 10, picks up other trash during a Chilliwack-Vedder River cleanup in April 2014. There are several cleanups, plus other community events happening on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Chilliwack in celebration of Earth Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Celebrate Earth Day by taking part in these green events in Chilliwack

Pop-up banner image