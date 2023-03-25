Early-morning fire tears through house on Skwah reserve in Chilliwack

Unknown if anyone was in the house on Landing Drive when it caught fire

The Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP were called to a house fire on Landing Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Fire ripped through a house on Skwah First Nation in Chilliwack early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the house on Landing Drive around 7:30 a.m. on March 25.

According to one witness on social media, the house was “fully engulfed” in flames.

Two hours after the blaze, several firefighters and RCMP members still packed the scene.

One RCMP member who spoke with The Progress said they were investigating, but he could not say whether anyone was inside the house when the fire broke out, or if anyone was injured.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: Chilliwack fire crews had trouble accessing RV fire on Skwali reserve

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsHouse fire