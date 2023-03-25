The Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP were called to a house fire on Landing Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP were called to a house fire on Landing Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Early-morning fire tears through house on Skwah reserve in Chilliwack

Unknown if anyone was in the house on Landing Drive when it caught fire

Fire ripped through a house on Skwah First Nation in Chilliwack early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the house on Landing Drive around 7:30 a.m. on March 25.

According to one witness on social media, the house was “fully engulfed” in flames.

Two hours after the blaze, several firefighters and RCMP members still packed the scene.

One RCMP member who spoke with The Progress said they were investigating, but he could not say whether anyone was inside the house when the fire broke out, or if anyone was injured.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: Chilliwack fire crews had trouble accessing RV fire on Skwali reserve

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsHouse fire

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATED: Agenda error results in nullifying 5-hour public hearing in Abbotsford

Just Posted

The Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP were called to a house fire on Landing Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Early-morning fire tears through house on Skwah reserve in Chilliwack

People dance during the last free multicultural dinner hosted by Streams Foundation Canada on Dec. 18, 2022. (Streams Foundation Canada)
‘Welcoming for everyone’: Free multicultural dinner coming up in Chilliwack

People take part in the 19th annual Run for Mom on May 13, 2017 raised. This year’s event, which raises money for the Chilliwack General Hospital’s maternity ward, is set for May 14, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Run For Mom fundraiser in Chilliwack will support mothers and newborns

Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden clinched his second career Crystal Globe championship with a win at a World Cup ski cross race in Ontario. (Alpine Canada photo)
Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden captures second career Crystal Globe