Early-morning fire broke out on Alexander Avenue in downtown Chilliwack

House was mostly destroyed but crews worked to protect surrounding businesses

Fire crews including the tower apparatus called to house fire on Alexander Avenue on Nov. 1, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

A house fire was shooting flames into the air on Alexander Avenue early Tuesday in downtown Chilliwack.

Fire crews from several halls attended the scene in the 45800-block of Alexander Ave., including the large tower apparatus, to extinguish the blaze and prevent it spreading to nearby businesses.

City utilities, BC Hydro and Fortis BC officials were on scene to shut off power, gas, and water to the house.

Firefighters moved into overhaul mode at about 7:10 a.m.

It’s believed the single-store house was vacant.

This was the second fire in a week on Alexander Avenue with a small one reported Oct. 24 behind Ken’s Tire and Wheel.

More information to be provided when it’s available.

RELATED: Small fire at mayor’s shop put out quickly

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackfire