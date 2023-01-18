Port Mann Bridge. (Transportation Investment Corp.)

Dump truck catches fire on Port Mann Bridge

Nobody was injured but traffic brought to a crawl

A dump truck caught fire mid-span eastbound on the Port Mann Bridge just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, creating traffic delays.

Const. Mike Moore of the BC Highway Patrol said no one was injured in what’s believed to have been a mechanical fire confined to the truck’s cab.

“It’s down to the HOV lane and the turn lanes, and the right lane of the 152 lanes are open. Two lanes open in total right now, eastbound,” Moore said at 9 a.m.

“We appreciate motorists’ patience and understanding as we gather evidence and clear the scene, get those lanes open. Traffic’s moving albeit slowly, rush hour combined with reduced lanes, so it’s going to be a bit of a crawl I think for the motorists. The main thing is everybody’s OK. Mechanical issue, it happens.”


